World’s top 10 airports of 2018: What makes them so special?

What does it take to be the best airport in the world? Cutting-edge infrastructure, small waiting queues at departure, state-of-the-art facilities and entertainment options are some consumer experiences that were taken into consideration before deciding the world’s top 10 airports during the 2017-2018 World Airport Survey, conducted by Skytrax.

The awards are one of the most prestigious accolades in the airport industry and are widely known as the Passengers Choice Awards.

Here are the top 10 airports of 2018

Changi Airport, Singapore

A view of Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore (REUTERS) A view of Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore (REUTERS)

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the World’s Best Airport by users for the sixth time in a row at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards held in Sweden. In 2017, the airport clocked 60 million passengers from almost 100 countries around the world. The airport’s world-class facilities have played a large role in propelling it to the top slot for the past few years. With two dozen lounges, movie theatres screening films for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a sunflower nursery with home-grown plants, the airport is any customer’s delight. The airport is also fully automated with facial recognition technology.

Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Incheon International Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Incheon International Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The largest airport of South Korea, Incheon International Airport also happens to be one of the world’s busiest airports. It has also been titled the world’s cleanest airport and the world’s best international transit airport by Skytrax earlier. Airport authorities claim that the average departure and arrival procedures can be completed under 20 minutes, as compared to a worldwide average of 45 to 60 minutes, thus ranking among the fastest airports in the world for customs processing. The airport has a golf course, spa, private sleeping rooms, an ice skating rink, a casino, indoor gardens, and a Museum of Korean Culture.

Tokyo International Airport

Haneda (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Haneda (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Commonly known as the Haneda Airport, this is the primary base of Japan’s two major domestic airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways. The airport has also been awarded the World’s Best Domestic Airport and the World’s Cleanest Airport this year. An observation deck allows the passengers to admire the majestic view of the runway and aircraft parking bays from this rooftop haven. It also has a conference hall used for events like music concert, press conference etc.

Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Hong Kong International Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The airport is the world’s busiest cargo gateway and one of the world’s busiest passenger airports. It is also home to one of the world’s largest passenger terminal buildings. It serves over 100 airlines and connects to about 180 destinations worldwide. It has an indoor golf club, an Aviation Discovery Centre and premium lounge services. It is also home to classic Cantonese dishes and has been awarded the Best Airport for Dining.

Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport (Source: dohahamadairport.com) Hamad International Airport (Source: dohahamadairport.com)

The international airport in Doha can accommodate up to 30 million passengers annually and has been described as the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world. The most prominent figure inside the airport is a giant bronze statue of a teddy bear with its head in a lamp. Standing at seven meters tall and weighing approximately 18-20 tons, the statue is known as “Lamp Bear” and is on display in the grand foyer of the airport’s duty-free shopping hall.

Munich Airport

Munich Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Munich Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The seventh busiest airport of Europe, the Munich Airport is the secondary hub for Lufthansa German Airlines. The airport has been awarded the title of top European Airport by Skytrax for many years. Apart from an observation deck, the airport has a bicycle track running parallel to the runway. The passengers will pass the terminals, the tower and the various working areas of the airport while riding the cycle. It is also home to a number of retail stores as well as restaurants. It was named the Best Airport in Europe for 2018.

Central Japan International Airport

Central Japan International Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Central Japan International Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Better known as Centrair, the airport is classified as a first-class airport and is the main international gateway for the Chubu (central) region of Japan. The airport has a large domestic traffic percentage and was named the World’s Best Regional Airport in 2018.

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport (heathrow.com) Heathrow Airport (heathrow.com)

This London’s airport is the second busiest airport in the world by international passenger traffic and handles a record 78.0 million passengers in 2017. This is the primary hub for British Airways and the primary operating base for Virgin Atlantic. The airport has a multi-faith prayer room and counselling room in each terminal, in addition to Anglican, Catholic, Free Church, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh chaplains. The airport has its own resident press corps, consisting of six photographers and one TV crew, serving all the major newspapers and television stations around the world.

Zurich Airport

Zurich (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Zurich (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The largest international airport of Switzerland, Zurich airport is the principal hub for Swiss International Airlines. The airport has passenger decks, playroom for children and lounges for passengers to relax.

Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Frankfurt Airport (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Frankfurt Airport is the busiest airport by passenger traffic in Germany and serves more than 300 destinations in 5 continents, making it the airport with the most direct routes in the world. It has a direct connection to the European high-speed network of German Rail and passengers can easily change terminals at the airport using a transit system called skyline.

