Telecom dept makes Aadhaar-based re-verification of mobiles easier

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday outlined detailed procedure for telecom operators to undertake mobile re-verification of foreign nationals and NRIs, and instructed the companies to operationalise the process for these subscribers by January 1.

Foreign nationals who have Indian mobile numbers can now verify their mobile numbers by filling an online form and uploading copies of their passport and visa through the website of their service provider.

Non-resident Indians, senior citizens who are above 70 and physically challenged persons who either do not have Aadhaar or their mobile number is not registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) can also fill an online form along with proof of residence or age or handicap, depending upon the category.

Along with the form persons from these three categories will also need to submit details of a “trusted person” including Aadhaar number, who will have to verify the mobile user’s identity through the service provider’s website. In effect, the ‘trusted person’s’ Aadhaar will be sued to verify the identity of the people who do not have Aadhaar numbers linked to their mobile numbers. Every ‘trusted person’ will only be allowed to re-verify a maximum of five other mobile users.

The DoT order states that the telecom service provides must ensure that mobile users from these categories “shall be able to re-verify their mobile connections through these alternative methods” by January 1, 2018. The deadline for mobile re-verification is February 6.

Other users can also re-verify their identity over the phone through a secure line provided by their service providers. In all these cases an one time password (OTP) sent to the mobile numbers will be considered as a signature of the mobile user. The service providers will need to verify the demographic information of the Aadhaar number submitted, either for self or as a trusted person, for every re-verification request. They will have to send a request to verify the demographic information available with the Unique Identification Authority of India, the body that issues the 12-digit unique identity number.

The government’s move to link Aadhaar to more than 130 social welfare schemes and other services has been challenged by multiple petitioners in the SC. The government had told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is willing to extend the deadline to make Aadhaar-linking compulsory for those schemes and services from December 31 to March 31.

