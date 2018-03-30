Tax saving investments: Here are some last-minute options you can use before March 31 deadline

The last date for filing ITR is March 31, 2017. (File/Representational) The last date for filing ITR is March 31, 2017. (File/Representational)

As the financial year comes to a close on Saturday, people rush to get done with their Income Tax filings, however, one of the major concern heading into the new financial cycle is to make suitable tax-saving investments. At a time when the market is extremely volatile, it becomes very crucial to select the right avenues for making such investments.

Here are some of the investment option you can consider:

Investing in Public Provident Fund (PPF)

One of the widely favoured options among both salaried and non-salaried individuals, PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years making it a long-term investment option. A major benefit of the PPF is that it is eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C capped at a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh. The investment yields an interest at over 7 per cent and allows for a partial withdrawal after a period of seven years.

Employees Provident Fund (EPF)

Investment in EPF also provides tax benefits to salaried accounts under section 80C. Under EPF, an individual contributes 12 per cent of his basic pay which is liable for benefits, the similar amount is to be matched by the employer. An employee’s 12 per cent contribution goes toward EPF, while 8.33 per cent out of the total 12 per cent of the employer’s contribution is invested in EPS or pension scheme. The remaining 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF.

Investing in Fixed Deposit

One of the easiest ways of making a tax saving investment is to make a five-year tax saving deposit in a bank. Among various debt investments offering the section 80C tax benefit, it has is one of the smallest lock-in period of just five years and offers a periodic interest payout option. The plan also offers Section 80C tax benefit, but do not offer periodic interest payouts. The FD can be placed with a minimum amount which varies from bank to bank. The maximum amount is Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year which is the ceiling for tax saving investment under section 80C of the income tax Act.

Investment through insurance cover

Investment by taking insurance cover is another safe option to reap the benefits of income tax under Section 80C. Under health insurance, the maximum deduction can be capped at Rs 25,000 a year for an individual uptil the age of 60 years. However, that amount increases to Rs 30,000 towards senior citizens. Income tax analysts also suggest beginners to start tax saving by investing in insurance covers for themselves and their families. In many cases, renewal premiums too qualify for tax benefits.

