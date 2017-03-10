Tax department app to track refunds; plans issuing PAN in real time

Besides, the tax department has started online PAN application facility using digital signature certification or Aadhaar based esignature. Besides, the tax department has started online PAN application facility using digital signature certification or Aadhaar based esignature.

The I-T department has developed a mobile app for paying taxes and tracking refunds and is considering issuing PANs on real time basis using Aadhaar biometric. “Income Tax department is considering issuing of Permanent Account Number (PAN) on a real time basis using Aadhaar’s e-KYC facility. The proposal is at an initial stage of consideration,” Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Besides, he said a mobile app “for paying taxes online has been developed. The mobile application has the functionality to pay taxes and track refunds”.

He said the PAN allotment system of the I-T department is integrated with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ portal for allotment at the time of incorporation of a company.

“A turn-around-time of 4 hours is prescribed for allotment of PAN after receipt of PAN application from MCA portal to PAN service provider NSDL eGov portal,” he said.

Besides, the tax department has started online PAN application facility using digital signature certification or Aadhaar based esignature.

“Also, online paperless PAN application facility using Aadhaar based e-KYC and e-signature is available through the websites of PAN services providers NSDL eGov and UTIITSL. In this facility Aadhaar data is used for allotment of PAN and there is no need to upload scanned copies of any document,” Gangwar said. Aadhaar-based e-KYC facility would allow individuals or entities wanting to apply for PAN to verify details such as date of birth or address by way of biometric identification using thumb impressions.

So far, more than 111 crore Aadhar numbers have been issued. The unique identification number is being used for getting a new SIM card, for opening bank accounts, transfer of subsidies and also for biometric based digital payments under Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.

As per the government estimate, every year 2.5 crore people across the country apply for PAN cards. There are more than 25 crore PAN card holders in the country.