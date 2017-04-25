States’ ranking on ease of doing business: Weighing India Inc feedback

Illustration: C R Sasikumar Illustration: C R Sasikumar

While the previous year’s ease of doing business (EODB) rankings for various states and Union Territories (UTs) were done on the basis of evidence submitted by them to Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on 340 business reforms, this year’s rankings would be done on the basis of feedback “taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms claimed by the states and UTs”. At the center of this change are two major experiences from last year.

“First, in some cases, ground reality of reforms was way different than the evidence submitted by states. Second, aggressive states including Gujarat and Haryana were trying to bring down the rankings of other states by pointing at flaws in the evidence submitted — this lead to extra work and confusion for DIPP officials in Delhi,” said a senior central government official privy to the developments. The EODB state rankings are decided by DIPP in partnership with the World Bank. This year’s ranking would be done on 405 business reforms (also known as action points).

DIPP and its survey of 26 architects

In 2016, the DIPP did its own survey of 26 architects, who were based in Mumbai, to check how easy has it become to get construction permits as compared to 2015. First, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) provided a list of 66 architects, who have been “regularly submitting applications for building plan approval with the department”, on April 4, 2016.

The DIPP then reached out to 55 architects randomly via telephone. 26 out of 55 architects provided their feedback on the recent reforms taken up by the MCGM. The telephonic discussion was conducted with architects from April 5, 2016, to April 8, 2016. “The feedback obtained from the architects was disappointing. It showed that there was a lot of work that had to be done on ground,” said the senior central government official.

The DIPP documents related to this survey of architects were reviewed by The Indian Express. The first question asked to these architects was about how they applied for building plan approval. This was the feedback summarised in the DIPP document: “MCGM has launched a portal recently. However, it is only partially used. The documents are still required to be submitted in hard copy. The entire approval process is done offline. The online system is not fully implemented.”

The second question of this survey was if the architects are required to visit the MCGM or its facilitation center for submitting documents or design copies. The feedback from architects was that the application process “is still majorly offline” and they are in “constant contact with MCGM and are submitting the documents in hard copy”.

The DIPP then asked if someone from the department conducted a visit or inspection at the architects’ establishment during the process. “The inspection is done at each level starting with the plinth. The next inspection is done based on the commencement certificate. For example, if the commencement certificate is issued till fifth floor, then the next inspection takes place after fifth floor. Currently, the department is not sending any SMS/email proactively to inform about the inspection. The inspection is mainly driven by the applicant and he is constantly following up with the department,” the feedback from architects stated.

The fourth question of DIPP was: “What are the various NOCs (no-objection certificates) required during the building plan approval process?”. The DIPP received this feedback from the architects: “There are multiple NOCs (Airport Authority, Fire etc.) required during the building plan approval

process. They are done parallel. The applicant has to visit all the respective departments to obtain the NOCs. Multiplicity of NOCs is the biggest challenge faced by the architects and the developers.”

The DIPP also asked as to how much time it takes for an architect to complete the approval process. The architects clearly stated that the NOCs from the Airport Authority and fire department are the two major bottlenecks for all the architects as they took 8-10 months and 4-6 months, respectively. All architects stated that there has been no significant reduction in the time since online system has been introduced.

“The applicants (architects) are submitting both hard and soft copies of the documents,” the DIPP noted.

Ultimately, learning from this, the DIPP stated on April 13, 2017: “DIPP will carry out a comprehensive business to government (B2G) feedback exercise this year whereby feedback will be taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms claimed by the States and UTs. For each State/UT, the scores will be aggregated over all the surveys conducted to yield an overall score for the State/UT. The feedback scores will be used to generate a ranking of States/UTs in terms of reform implementation. Such a ranking will be different from the last year’s ranking, which was a ranking of de jure reforms (or reforms based on evidence submitted by States).”

States finding flaws

Another factor that pushed this new feedback mechanism was the states raising issues related to evidence submitted by other states. According to documents reviewed by The Indian Express, for 2016 rankings, the state governments of Gujarat and Haryana raised several issues on the evidence submitted by other states including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

For example, the Harayana government stated that its forest department has “web-enabled service for providing NOC for tree felling under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1990”. However, according to Haryana, the action points (81-85) had been approved for Punjab on the basis of certificate where the latter stated that it has no Tree Act. Haryana stated that this “is against the intent of the respective action points”.

The action points number 81 to 85 were about NOC for tree felling from appropriate authorities prior to commencement of construction activities. In its draft comments to Haryana government, the DIPP noted: “The evidence submitted by Punjab clearly states that ‘there is no tree act’ in the state through a certificated issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and received a ‘Yes’ as per guidelines of DIPP, by submitting evidence that they do not practice the relevant regulation.” The DIPP then added that “the matter is being looked into”. Ultimately, the DIPP did not find merit in Haryana’s objections.

One another issue raised by the Haryana government was: “For the questions related to providing procedure, multiple proofs for Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Labour Department, Excise and Taxation Department and Forest Department were prima facie not accepted as they were referring to abstracts of Acts/rules/circulars. But for some states like Rajasthan and Telangana the circulars citing procedures or incomplete procedures have been approved.” On this issue, in its draft comments to Haryana government, the DIPP noted: “Many recommendations relating to procedure and comprehensive lists of all documents submitted by Harayana have already been approved. The concerns raised would be taken into consideration for evaluation of the remaining recommendations.”

In total, Harayana government raised 10 such issues with the DIPP. On the other hand, Gujarat government raised 21 such issues with the DIPP. Seven out of 21 issues raised by the Gujarat government were against Karnataka. For example, on action points number 273, 285, 291, 297 and 315, Gujarat stated that proof given by Karnataka is a “facility hosted on the department’s website and not supported by any circular/notification as per DIPP’s guidelines”. These five action numbers were related to inspection related reforms and mandated that the same inspector will not inspect the same establishment twice consecutively.

In an internal comment, the DIPP mentioned: “The reform need to be sent back to the state with the following comments: Please re-submit the evidence (government order/circular or notification) highlighting that the same inspector will not inspect the same establishment twice consecutively.” Karnataka ultimately get the approval on these five action points from the DIPP.

Fourteen out of 21 issues raised by the Gujarat government were found to be without any basis by DIPP in its preliminary enquiry itself. These 14 issues were raised against Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. In its “final action taken report”, the DIPP clearly noted against these 14 issues: “No change is required”.

In 2016, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were jointly given the number one rank in EODB state rankings. Gujarat and Haryana were given second and fifth position, respectively.

