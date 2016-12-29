FICCI launches initiative aimed at travel start-ups

As part of its mandate to enhance India’s digital drive in the travel and tourism industry, FICCI has launched its maiden initiative aimed at travel start-ups. (File Photo) As part of its mandate to enhance India’s digital drive in the travel and tourism industry, FICCI has launched its maiden initiative aimed at travel start-ups. (File Photo)

As part of its mandate to enhance India’s digital drive in the travel and tourism industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has launched its maiden initiative aimed at travel start-ups.

‘Travel Tech Launchpad’ will be a platform that encourages innovation and growth of travel start-ups during the second edition of FICCI’s flagship event ‘Digital Travel, Hospitality and Innovation Summit’, scheduled to be held on March 22-23, 2017 in New Delhi.

The Summit will be an opportunity for travel start-ups to learn from experts in the field of travel, exhibit their business ideas, and display their products and services, in addition to providing a unique opportunity to connect with right set of ecosystem partners. Leading investors such as Sequoia, Inventus Capital, Kae Capital and several angel/venture capital firms are expected to participate.

The contribution of the travel and tourism industry to GDP is expected to grow by 7.2 per cent per annum during 2015–25, as per IBEF. The tourism sector has witnessed investments worth $42.9bn in 2015 and is expected to attract $132.9bn by 2025.