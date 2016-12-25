Ahmedabad: 20 start-ups to get financial help

Twenty start-ups were selected to showcase in front of 25 leading investors at the Gujarat Start-ups & Investors Summit held on Friday by United Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at Karnavati Knowledge Village here.Industries commissioner Mamta Verma was the chief guest of the event. More than 200 applications were received and 50 were shortlisted for the first round. The start-ups came from sectors like IT, ITes, automotive, clean energy, fashion technology, education, healthcare and manufacturing. After meticulous screening, only 20 were selected. Those who proved their mettle and reached the final round would be mentored and funded for their start-ups.