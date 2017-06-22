The Essentials for an Institution

One of the leading universities in the northeast, AdtU is built over a sprawling 80 acres of land, offering its students a unique amalgamation of professional and academic excellence. One of the leading universities in the northeast, AdtU is built over a sprawling 80 acres of land, offering its students a unique amalgamation of professional and academic excellence.

School’s out! The admission season is here. The results are in and a cornucopia of students is ready to take a substantially decisive step. The time has finally come to choose a University.

India, with its huge young demographic, is home to an outstanding untapped potential. The dream of becoming a superpower is not an ignis fatuus. It is achievable, provided that the young guns are guided toward it in a systematic manner. Education is integral.

It is imperative to choose the right institution which helps a person learn the basics and intricacies of a subject/course, thereby helping him/her grow professionally as well as personally. Assam Downtown University (AdtU) is one such institution. Let us tell you how. Take note, this is important:

Campus

One of the leading universities in the northeast, AdtU is built over a sprawling 80 acres of land, offering its students a unique amalgamation of professional and academic excellence. With students from over 20 Indian states and 5 countries, it is one of the most culturally diverse universities in the vicinity of the beautiful city – Guwahati. Established in the year 2010, it offers multi-disciplinary programs at Graduate, Post Graduate and Doctorate levels apart from several skill-oriented certificates and diploma programs.

Courses

Along with the four major domains: Engineering and Technology, Business Management Studies, Allied Health Sciences, and Humanity Studies; it also focuses on unique programs like Trauma & Disaster management, Radiography Technology, and Dialysis Technology in addition to skill oriented programs in Hotel Management, Nursing, Diet Sciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Social Work etc. There is also an emphasis on designing special courses on new age topics like Cybersecurity, Cloud Technology, and Animation.

International Exposure

It has ties with Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand, where it conducts workshops to give students an international exposure. Similarly, it sources certain certificate course modules from Liverpool University. The faculty is the backbone of an institution and so, AdtU organizes regular development programs for its faculty members that are often presided by research scholars from around the world.

Infrastructure

AdtU embraces a sound infrastructure in addition to the courses and faculty. Besides a well-stocked library, well-built seminar rooms, and excellent laboratories; the University provides services like an on-campus ATM, seamless WiFi network, and a reliable transport and security system. To ensure all round development, it has various sporting facilities, a gym, and a swimming pool. AdtU’s weekend curriculum is unique. Saturdays are reserved for various activities for the students and faculty, ranging from dance classes to music lessons and yoga. Further, the university has several clubs for the students to pursue their areas of interest.

Placements and Scholarships

Its campus placement drive is the largest in the region. In 2017, it averaged over 50 companies and more than 500 offers in a day from major organizations including Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Oberoi Group, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Taj Group, Accor Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Indigo, Spice Jet, Patanjali, Genpact, NH Hospitals, Asian Heart Institute, HCL etc.

It also offers the largest scholarship program in the region. Every year 100 students are also selected for free education by the University. Where required, hostel facilities and any other additional financial support are borne by the University to enable students to pursue higher education. Scholarships are issued on the basis of merit depending on marks obtained during entrance examinations and also for meritorious students who top University examinations.

Remember, choosing the right college, and moreover, the right university is a key factor in the development of your career and thereby your life. So, relax, breathe, and be confident while choosing your dream college. Have fun, because you will remember these years for the rest of your life!

Click here to know more about Assam Downtown University.

