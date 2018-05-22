Self-drive road trips now easier than ever

Powered by Cox & Kings, this is your one-stop shop if you’re looking for a stress-free road trip. India’s first organised curator of self-drive holidays, it takes care of the important details so you can enjoy the journey. Powered by Cox & Kings, this is your one-stop shop if you’re looking for a stress-free road trip. India’s first organised curator of self-drive holidays, it takes care of the important details so you can enjoy the journey.

Interested in a self-drive trip but afraid about your car breaking down? Nervous about getting international licenses and driving abroad? Worried about getting lost in a new place or dealing with the hassles of planning the ideal route? What if we said there was something that could ensure you had a smooth ride?

In the past few years, an increasing number of people have been shrugging off traditional holidays and embracing the charm of self-drive trips. Better highways and connectivity coupled with a range of transport options have made road trips the next big trend in travel. While you get cars and bikes on rent and can call for on-road assistance, you end up dealing with multiple players when planning a road trip.

WATCH VIDEO

This is where Self Drive 365 comes in. Powered by Cox & Kings, this is your one-stop shop if you’re looking for a stress-free road trip. India’s first organised curator of self-drive holidays, it takes care of the important details so you can enjoy the journey.

With experts that curate a range of holiday experiences, these trips come with a variety of cars and bikes, round-the-clock road-side assistance, and detailed route maps with points of interest and hotel stays. The best part about these road trips is that they are completely customisable to suit your holiday style and budget. Self Drive 365 can help you with fun ideas and handpicked routes to suit your driving skills.

Catering to the free-spirited traveller, this brand is ideal for families with young children, groups of friends, couples who want to try something new, and those who love open roads. Self Drive 365 designs road trips within India and around the world to bring out the best of every destination. You get the opportunity to meet the people, savour local cuisines, click breathtaking photographs, and see nature’s wonders along the way.

Whether it’s soul-searching trips across Ladakh, coasting through the American East, rejuvenating trails through fauna-rich Kabini and Kodagu, or driving around the Swiss Alps, the world’s best tracks are up for grabs. Self Drive 365 offers you cherry-picked experiences and awesome sightseeing options, with guaranteed backup and road-side support. All you need to do is pick a destination and hit the road!

If the open roads fuel your wanderlust, drop in a line to contact@selfdrive365.com and you’ll be on your way to perfect self-drive holiday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App