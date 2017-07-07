How to effectively realize long term goals

Monetary goals are gettable, provided you are patient and invest your money after careful research. Monetary goals are gettable, provided you are patient and invest your money after careful research.

Everything you want is a dream away! These lyrics by Coldplay stand true for most of us. To achieve them, one needs to dream first. Most people desire a house, an expensive car, quality education for their children, or a smooth retirement in future; but lack the funds to realize these desires. The bottom line is, regular income is generally insufficient for accomplishing long-term goals. You require something more – discipline and proper planning.

Monetary goals are gettable, provided you are patient and invest your money after careful research. Mutual Funds are a safe bet. There are two ways to invest in a Mutual Fund. People having surplus funds and investment knowledge can opt for a lump sum investment – the first way. The second way is simpler and more convenient. It is perfect for the people who wish to invest in small amounts – SIPs.

SIPs or Systematic Investment Plans enable an investor to invest in small monthly amounts. This amount can be as little as 500 rupees. The best part is, you don’t have to time the market. Moreover, the power of compounding is with you! This principle of investing enables you to build wealth over time without straining your financial liabilities. If an investor starts at an early age, invests regularly, and is patient; then his money is sure to increase over the years. Tax efficient and inflation-adjusted returns are a vital need for long-term goal realization and a SIPs assist you with this need.

Many potential investors make the cardinal error of postponing investment while some keep on waiting for the opportune moment. The best time is always ‘now’ to achieve your long term dreams. Click here to know more and start your journey towards financial prosperity.

If you are still wondering about the ‘when to invest’ part, Reliance Mutual Fund; in partnership with Network18, has the solution for you. Why not invest on the seventh of every month: the Mutual Fund day?

Mutual Fund day helps you inculcate the habit of investing regularly. It is not a mere symbol, however, but an investor education initiative. On the 7th of every month, 100+ events are held in major Indian cities. Educative seminars and interactive sessions are conducted by financial experts from all over the country. So if you want to get acquainted with investments and how to get the best returns out of your money, attending an event might be beneficial. Dreams are meant to be realized, all you have to do is take the right step in the right direction.

Know more about Mutual Fund day event schedule in your city. Click here to download the excel sheet.

