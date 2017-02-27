Watch: Decoding the secret to effective financial planning, in just five minutes

“It will take a few seconds/minutes to get this task done”… How many times have we heard people say this and not stick to it? And after reading the headline, you probably think that five minutes to understand financial planning secrets is just a mere expression. If financial planning were so easy, most of us would be millionaires, no?

But first things first, why does everyone give so much importance to financial planning? Why is it such a big buzz word, especially when you start earning? The fact is that no matter how much you may abide by the motto of ‘Live today, die tomorrow’, you are well aware of how unpredictable life is. Financial planning is the obvious and easiest (believe it or not!) solution to stop worrying about the future! So, how does one go about the process of effective financial planning?

The simplest way to ensure that you have your savings plan in place is to take expert advice. Watch this five minute video by HDFC Life where experts in the financial planning share some ‘tricks’ of the trade, and advice on how you too can lead a financially-secure life!

Key queries answered!

How can I plan my investments? How can I save without stretching my budget? Which instruments are a must in my portfolio? How best can I protect my finances? Should insurance be an important part of my financial planning? The list of questions is endless and you wonder how you will sort it all out in your head. It would be easy if someone could streamline your thoughts and help you understand the end goal of your investment planning by simply answering some of the most basic questions, right? Especially if they are experts who have showcased their knowledge of financial planning such as Yashish Dahiya, CEO of Policy Bazaar, or Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.

Financial planning is relevant for your entire life and beyond. For instance, as soon as you begin your first job, you would start thinking of a home or a car purchase. You need to plan resources for other life goals; marriage, for instance. If you are at a different life-stage, you need to start thinking of raising resources for your child’s higher education. And, financial planners will typically tell you to start planning for post-retirement when you are much younger.

Financial planning also helps cover risks. A term insurance cover, for instance, is not just a great risk cover by itself, but, it can also be a shield to protect your home—against which a loan has been taken—in the unfortunate event of something happening to you. The good thing is there are a huge variety of products from insurance to mutual funds to fixed income that help you with each of these life goals. Proper financial planning ensures you don’t get into rough periods in life when resources dry up and you are forced to compromise your living standards or cut brutally on your needs.

Financial Planning can be a DIY (Do-It- Yourself) exercise too, but just like any DIY, this one gets easier if you have the right manual (read: instructor) to guide you. This works not only for the finer aspects, but also makes you understand the basic underlying principles and fundamentals of the process. So, go ahead and watch this video and discover the secrets to a financially-secure life process.