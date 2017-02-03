First ever sale kicks off on AirAsia India social channels

Riding on the increasing digital penetration in the Country, AirAsia India is launching its first

ever ‘Big ASS’ Sale on its social channels at 2130 hours on Thursday, 2 nd February 2017.

Here’s the chance for travel enthusiasts to pick up their bags, without thinking twice and

head out to their favourite destinations immediately! By immediately, we mean as early as

NOW till 30 th April 2017.

Unable to hold on to your excitement? Don’t lose time! Get on to http://bit.ly/2kzTvWC

between 3 rd & 5 th Feb 2017 and get going!

What’s more thrilling than indulging yourself in an unexpected holiday? It is the amazing

fares that come with it! Your Goa dreams are finally coming true – fly to Goa from

Bengaluru or Hyderabad at INR 899 (All-inclusive).

It’s the perfect time to plan those long weekends coming up in Feb, March and April! There’s

so much for you to explore in India and beyond – Kuala Lumpur & Bangkok

AirAsia India currently flies to 11 destinations with its two hubs in Bengaluru & New Delhi

covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Pune, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and

Hyderabad. The airline will start flying to Srinagar & Bagdogra form 19 February 2017. Keep

yourself updated with AirAsia’s latest promotions and activities via Twitter

(twitter.com/AirAsiaIN) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaIndia).