‘Dubai Duty Free’ EVC and CEO Colm McLoughlin receives honorary doctorate from Middlesex University Dubai

Colm McLoughlin receives honorary doctorate from Middlesex University Dubai Colm McLoughlin receives honorary doctorate from Middlesex University Dubai

Colm McLoughlin, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of ‘Dubai Duty Free’ was conferred an Honorary Doctorate from Middlesex University Dubai at a ceremony held on 4th November 2017 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The ceremony was held as a part of its celebration of the academic success of its Class of 2017. The degree was presented by the Chancellor of Middlesex University, Dame Janet Ritterman, who also presided over the ceremony.

He was honored for his contribution to UAE society and outstanding service to the aviation sector as a key player in the region’s retail sector for nearly 35 years. Addressing the distinguished guests and the graduating students, McLoughlin said, “Having worked in the region’s retail sector for nearly 35 years, I’ve seen Dubai transform into the city it is today and the credit goes to the Government of Dubai and its forward-thinking leadership.”

“I am honored to be recognised by such a prestigious institution as Middlesex University Dubai for my work and I dedicate this to our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, my wife and family, and to the wonderful team of employees at Dubai Duty Free”, he added.

McLoughlin was accompanied by his wife, Breeda, his daughters Tyna and Mandy, and his son Niall who came with his wife, Shirley. Also with him was Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free and wife Alpana and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Dubai Duty Free with husband Jihad. Also present was H.E. Paul Kavanagh, Irish Ambassador to the UAE and his wife Rosemary.

More than 750 students, hailing from 90+ countries were awarded degrees across a range of disciplines, including Law, film and media, business, IT, engineering, education, and psychology.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App