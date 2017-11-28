Colm McLoughlin receives the coveted Arabian Business Achievement Award

Colm McLoughlin was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious Arabian Business Achievement Awards. Colm McLoughlin was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious Arabian Business Achievement Awards.

Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious Arabian Business Achievement Awards held to coincide with the ITP Media Group’s 30th Anniversary held on 13th November at JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai. Hosted by the BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil, the Arabian Business Achievement Awards selected the ten greatest achievers of the past three decades who have made a significant contribution to the region over the last 30 years.

Accepting the award from Ali Akawi, ITP Media Group CEO, Colm McLoughlin credited his success to the “can-do” attitude of Dubai, which he said encourages progress and growth. “It was easy for me to learn from other people, and whenever I’m in a situation like this, I don’t really feel that this award is mine. I feel it belongs to the Government of Dubai. It belongs to my Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who has been so supportive and has given such freedom to Dubai Duty Free to work.”

“I am honored to receive the Arabian Business Achievement Awards and am delighted to join such a great line-up of leaders in their respective fields who have made a difference to the lives of others over the past three decades,” added McLoughlin.

McLoughlin was accompanied by his wife, Breeda and his son Niall and wife Sherly. He was also joined by Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services, Nic Bruwer, Executive Vice President – Commercial and Michael Schmidt, Senior Vice President – Retail Support.

Other awardees of the evening include Yusuf Ali (Lulu Group), Sunny Varkey (GEMS Education), Mohamed Alabbar (Emaar Group), Mohammed AlShaya (Alshaya Group), Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, UAE’s former Minister of Tolerance and Minister of State for International Cooperation and Munib Al-Masri, Chairman of Edgo and PADICO among others.

