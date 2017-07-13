BEWARE! These conmen could plan a perfect heist targeting your home or office

Lucky, this super-chor wanted a red Maruti when he was a kid, but couldn’t buy one. So he stole it. Lucky, this super-chor wanted a red Maruti when he was a kid, but couldn’t buy one. So he stole it.

Conmen are charming, suave, and steal more than just your attention. Always on the lookout to lie, cheat, and pilfer; they are thieves we love to hate. Read on to know about some conmen who might plan to heist your home or your office. You might have seen them around before. They could well be in your vicinity. Beware!

Lucky

This super-chor wanted a red Maruti when he was a kid, but couldn’t buy one. So he stole it. He went on to steal a lot of other stuff including jewels, dogs, cassette players, televisions, clothes, watches, greeting cards… You get the drift. This guy does not discriminate between the rich and the poor and will steal from everyone equally.

Shyam (Ghanshyam), Raju, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte

Their need for riches is everlasting. Raju is the schemer; Shyam is the straight man and Baburao is, well, simply Baburao. The trio will cross connect their phones, threaten to feed your dog to your granddaughter and ask for ransom while crooning the catchy tune of ‘Po Po Po’! So, if you get a phone call one day, and the guy on the other side says “Kabeera Speaking!”, prepare for trouble, big trouble.

Kabeer

Different from the aforementioned ‘Kabeera’, this guy loves bikes more than he loves women. He is charismatic, focused, and sports the coolest hairdo of all time. He is a robber who moonlights as a waiter in a pizza place. If you need assistance with this guy, contact the dynamic duo of Jai-Ali.

Ajay Singh

Are you a corrupt businessman/politician/person? Do you have stacks of black money hidden in your home? Do you live in the 80s? If yes, then beware of the fake CBI led by Ajay Singh. You are safe, however, if you make an honest living, or if you are Manoj Bajpayee.

The above conmen might be a work of fiction, but life is not a Hindi movie. Thefts are not entertaining, nor is the loss of belongings. If someone were to rob us of our hard earned money and belongings, it would hurt a lot! Rebuying all of it would cost a fortune too! This is a troubling thought.

What if you could protect it all?

You can. If you buy a home insurance and an office insurance from Reliance General Insurance, you can easily safeguard all your personal property including jewelry, furniture and electrical goods, office glass, neon signs, and hoardings from 12 sets of perils such as burglary, fire, lightning, flood, riot/strike, earthquake etc. The insurance also gives personal accident coverage for owner infidelity and dishonesty of employees. The best part – Home Insurance starts at just Rs 18* per day. It’s that affordable!

