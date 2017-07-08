8 Reasons You Can’t Afford to miss bitcoin pioneer Amit Bharadwaj’s e-book, ‘Cryptocurrency for Beginners’

Amit Bharadwaj, founder of Amaze Mining & Research Limited, pioneering e-book, ‘Cryptocurrency for Beginners’ looks at how a layman can invest in cryptocurrency. Amit Bharadwaj, founder of Amaze Mining & Research Limited, pioneering e-book, ‘Cryptocurrency for Beginners’ looks at how a layman can invest in cryptocurrency.

It’s raining gold, and I mean it! Bitcoin prices in the last one year have only headed north. Today, the price of 1 BTC is equivalent to more than USD 2000. In the last five months since January 2017, the value of BTC has doubled in absolute value when compared to the dollar. For those who are still new to this: Cryptocurrencies are a kind of money, so long as people ascribe value to them and use them to pay for things.

The main benefit is the blockchain (aka distributed ledger) on which they’re based. Blockchains let you transact without needing the blessing of a third party or banker middleman. Bitcoin is a kind of cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralised cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space. Bitcoin was the first successful implementation of a blockchain, and it’s optimised almost entirely for transferring value securely over the Internet. People like to call it “digital gold.”

Amit Bharadwaj, founder of Amaze Mining & Research Limited, pioneering e-book, ‘Cryptocurrency for Beginners’ looks at how a layman can invest in cryptocurrency. The book seeks to provide context and clarity on the relatively unexplored and technology-dense world of cryptocurrencies, in a beginner friendly way. This is his third book in the series, after ‘Cryptocurrency Trading for Beginners’ & ‘Cryptocurrency Mining for Beginners’.

Cryptocurrencies are set to transform the world, and you don’t want to be left behind in investing in the same Here are the top eight reasons to grab a copy of the e-book, ‘Cryptocurrency for Beginners’:

#The world of blockchain and bitcoins has not been dealt with such amazing clarity of thought earlier

# A step by step guide to investing in Cryptocurrency

# Vivid infographics and easily relatable instances is what sets this e-book apart

# This is your one-stop guide, if you are seeking answers to the most critical aspects of Cryptocurrencies like how cryptocurrencies work, the future of cryptocurrency, how secure they are, the practical use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies around the world, regulations governing them and basics of cryptocurrency mining and trading

#The book empowers readers with requisite knowledge of the concept of blockchain and helps them appreciate its massive potential

#Don’t worry, one doesn’t need to be familiar with the blockchain & bitcoin world to get started with the book. But yes, once you read through the book you can juggle the world of blockchain and bitcoins with ease and be become a pro in digital transaction.

#The e-book, priced at just INR. 1, 499 can be downloaded here. (Come on! You can forgo your weekend pizza & movie to make some money!)

#A part of the sale proceeds is going towards supporting the initiatives of Wockhardt Foundation and CRY. (Add some brownie points to your list of Karma).

