The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is likely to begin the consultation process for spectrum auctions later this week by unveiling its consultation paper on spectrum auctions in the bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz and 900 MHz.

The consultation paper outlines the quantum of spectrum to be put on auction and the methodology to be adopted for the reserve price and inviting stakeholders’ comment on them.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App