Smaller pockets hold big opportunity, to sustain future growth

Retailers are looking actively beyond Tier I cities to explore the opportunity offered by a large consumer base that wants to witness and experience modern retailing.

While large cities and metros have already witnessed increased presence of retailers/brands, the next phase of growth will be seen in Tier II and Tier III pockets, paving way for a sustainable future retail growth, according to a CII-JLL report on the sector, released Friday. Highlighting the withdrawal of malls across Tier-I cities, the report identified 20 cities, including Tier II cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Indore and Nagpur among others that will lead the growth in future and become the next retail destinations of the country.

The report said that while Delhi-NCR shows highest potential for retail growth, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru among the 7 large cities and Metros in the list, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad show highest potential among the next 13 cities that are projected to be future promising centres of retail growth.

The report titled “Fuelling the Retail Revolution-The Paradigm of Emerging Cities” that studied 20 cities, based its findings for the top 7 on parameters such as total retail stock, upcoming supply, retailer presence, retailer expansion plans and investments, listed out the potential of cities for retail growth on these parameters. While Delhi-NCR has been projected to see the highest growth among the seven large cities, Kolkata has been forecast to have the lowest potential for future retail growth among the top seven metro cities of the country. Among the 7 large cities, Kolkata ranks lowest in retail investment flow and also in future retail supply.

Emerging destinations

Factors like lack of available space in retail malls in metro cities, increasing lease rentals and high land prices in Tier I cities have made it difficult for retailers to own real estate in such destinations, the report said adding that these factors have become a deterrent for expansion and growth of malls in big cities.

The next 13 cities (Tier II and III), which are expected to be the emerging retail destinations of the country have been analysed on the basis of total population, population growth rate (2001-2011), per capita purchasing power, smart city recognition, airport connectivity (domestic/ international) and real estate parameters such as total retail stock and future supply (4QFY17-2021) to assess their future potential.

The report pointed that while smaller cities are set to pave way for sustainable future retail growth, retailers are looking actively beyond Tier I cities to explore the opportunity offered by a large consumer base that wants to witness and experience modern retailing.

“What adds to the attraction of these smaller cities, which are future centres of retail growth in the country is availability of land at cheaper prices, lower rentals, new high street formats and a younger generation of retailers now willing to experiment with new leasing formats,” said the report.

Investors have also sensed opportunity that these towns have to offer, and in line with the same, investment flows are also moving into Tier II & III cities in the retail real estate space. The retail sector in Tier 2 and 3 cities has witnessed a much higher investment of $6.19 billion between 2006 and 2017 as against $1.29 billion that came to Tier I metro cities during the same period.

The report, however, said that the winners among smaller cities would be those that would offer affordable real estate options and a consumer base that is willing to experiment and experience new brands.

Factors like international airport connectivity across cities such as Lucknow, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Nagpur among others, rising levels of disposable income have prompted various global and local brands to plan their expansion in these cities.

“The retail sector is among the top three employers in the country and its growth will drive the economy of our future cities. Emerging destinations like Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur and Bhubaneshwar are going to be the next big retail hubs. It is for this reason, retailers and private equity firms have started taking an increased interest in Indian retail sector through investments in high-end retail malls in Tier 2 and 3 cities,” said Pankaj Renjhen, managing director, retail, JLL India.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII said, “India’s economic potential lies in the growth of smaller cities that have been witnessing transformation on all fronts — urban housing, infrastructure, offices and retail real estate. Being a key component of this development, retail has the ability to drive future growth and add value to the overall infrastructure of these cities.” While there is an opportunity in Tier 2 and 3 cities for this sector, a strong focus is required to build the necessary infrastructure to support the growth, he added.

