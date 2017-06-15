Sensex turns anxious, drops after dollar outflows

US Federal Reserve’s move to tighten its policy started to give stocks some anxiety today as the Sensex lost all its initial advance and the Nifty dropped too US Federal Reserve’s move to tighten its policy started to give stocks some anxiety today as the Sensex lost all its initial advance and the Nifty dropped too

The US Federal Reserve’s move to tighten its policy started to give stocks some anxiety today as the Sensex lost all its initial advance and the Nifty dropped too after foreign capital headed the exit door.

Foreign funds sold shares net Rs 161.13 crore yesterday, as per provisional figures.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher, but then dropped to 31,113.43 before hitting 31,126.90, down 0.09 per cent, at 1146 hours.

The NSE 50-share Nifty moved down 0.27 per cent to 9,592.65 at 1146 hours.

Gail India fell 1.73 per cent, as also Coal India, TCS, M&M and ONGC.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading lower in their morning trade, hit by fears of capital outflows in the wake of the US Fed hiking its interest rate. The ongoing US political turmoil also had a rub-off effect.

The Federal Reserve hiked the key rate by a quarter percentage point, showing confidence in economic revival.

