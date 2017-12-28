Sensex stays flat, investors cautious on F&O expiry

The 30-share BSE index was steady, up 0.01 per cent, at 33,914.72 at 1119 hours. The 30-share BSE index was steady, up 0.01 per cent, at 33,914.72 at 1119 hours.

Stock indices were flat today even as buying in metal and telecom stocks continued amid higher Asian cues. There was caution in light of futures and options (F&O) expiry for December due on Thursday.

The 50-share Nifty slipped to 10,496.35, from above 10,500, but still up 0.05 per cent.

The big gainer was HUL, up 1.33 per cent, along with Tata Steel and Coal India. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought shares worth Rs 172.32 crore yesterday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 206.68 crore.

Asian markets were trading higher following a rally in oil and copper prices this week. Trade was thin ahead of the long New Year weekend. US stocks eked out a positive close yesterday.

