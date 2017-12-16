Sensex jumps 216 points as exit polls drive sentiments high

The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo) The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo)

Indian stock markets and the rupee on Friday ended higher as exit polls forecast a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. With banks leading the rally, the Sensex scaled a high of 33,621.96 before finishing at 33,462.97, up 216.27 points, or 0.65 per cent, over the previous closing. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 10,333.25, a gain of 81.15 points, or 0.79 per cent.

Shares of metal, realty, consumer durables, auto, capital goods and banking hogged limelight on a flurry of buying by investors. The Sensex has now gained 410 points and the Nifty over 140 points in the past two days. The rupee soared by 30 paise to 64.04 against the American currency on dollar selling. The rupee and stocks ignored the WPI inflation which was at a 8-month high of 3.93 per cent.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services: “The market rallied with the ecstasy of Gujarat exit poll result which suggests a clear victory for the ruling party. Underlined disruptions on government reforms have not influenced the poll. The metal sector gained its sheen after the recent correction while bank nifty and auto outperformed the main index as investors used the advantage of bargaining opportunity.”

“Exit polls predictions stating absolute majority for the ruling party in Gujarat and Himachal elections pushed stocks and indices to a higher opening, but the rally stalled thereafter as investors opted to wait for the results next week. Banking stocks showcased buoyancy in anticipation of any positive outcomes over IBC with the commencement of the Parliament’s winter session. GST Council’s urgent meeting scheduled on Saturday also keeps market interested, while advance tax numbers could give a leading indication towards corporate performance and growth expectations.”

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Securities, said, “the sentiment got a boost as the exit polls indicated an easy win for BJP in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state elections. Almost all the sectoral indices participated in the move led by metal, realty and auto pack. A sharp decline in the volatility index also helped in smoothen participants’ nerves.”

Meanwhile, Sebi, as well as stock exchanges, have stepped up surveillance to keep a close tab on possible manipulations and excessive volatility in the markets as exit polls indicated a clear majority for the ruling BJP in Gujarat. A senior official said the markets regulator and stock exchanges have beefed up surveillance and risk management systems as the exit polls outcome could have a bearing on trading activities.

