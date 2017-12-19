Election Results
Sensex builds on gains, climbs 143 points as BJP bags Gujarat, HP

Analysts said buying picked up after assembly elections results showed that BJP will return to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and will topple the Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: December 19, 2017 10:38 am
Buoyed by the BJP’s electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex today rallied 143 points as it moved closer to an all-time high. Firm Asian stocks on bets that US tax reforms Bill will go through supported the uptrend.

The NSE Nifty wrested control of the crucial 10,400-mark. In the sectoral space, all indices were up, driven by auto and consumer durables, with gains of up to 1.22 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 143.22 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 33,744.90. The gauge had rallied 548.64 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also went up 39.45 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 10,428.20. Analysts said buying picked up after assembly elections results showed that BJP will return to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and topples the Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.59 per cent.

