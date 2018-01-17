Sensex breaches 35,000 mark, gains 212 points

The Bombay Stock Exchange gained 212 points or 0.6 per cent over the previous day’s trading. (file photo) The Bombay Stock Exchange gained 212 points or 0.6 per cent over the previous day’s trading. (file photo)

Sensex Wednesday breached the 35,000 mark for the first time during intra-day trading. It briefly touched 35,002 points before falling to 34,983 points at the time of writing. The Bombay Stock Exchange gained 212 points or 0.6 per cent over the previous day’s trading.

On December 26, 2017, Sensex hit the 34,000 mark. It took 17 sessions for the index to jump to the 35,000 mark, PTI reported. Stocks in banking, IT, FMCG and capital goods sectors strongly rallied to help the Sensex reach the new milestone.

The markets appeared to have responded positively to the government’s decision to lower the additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 61.15 points or 0.57 per cent to reach 10,761.60 points. Wednesday’s biggest gainers were SBI, Axis Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, TCs, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, NTPC, HDFC Ltd, M&M and Tata Steel.

Analysts said strong liquidity in the market following unabated buying by foreign funds inflows and encouraging Q3earnings by some companies lifted the mood.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 693.17 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had sold equities worth a net Rs 246.38 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

