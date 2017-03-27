Select foodgrain prices increase on the opening day

Prices of Thoor Dal, Moong Dal, Gram dal and Maida increased in the wholesale market in Chennai on Monday, March 27 Prices of Thoor Dal, Moong Dal, Gram dal and Maida increased in the wholesale market in Chennai on Monday, March 27

Prices of Thoor Dal, Moong Dal, Gram dal and Maida increased while rest all other commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here on Monday, March 27

Gram dal rose by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 7700.00 from its last week’s closing rate of Rs 7500.00.

Likewise, Thoor dal and Moong Dal moved up by Rs.100 each per quintal to Rs 8000.00 and Rs 7500.00 from its

previous rate of Rs 7700.00 and Rs.7400.00 respectively.

In addition, maida (90 kg) moved up by Rs.100 to Rs.2700 from its previous rate of Rs.2600.

However, Urad dal, sugar,wheat and sooji (90 kg) prices ruled steady.

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise): Thoor Dal Rs 8000, Urad Dal Rs 9600, Moong Dal Rs 7500, Gram Dal Rs 7700, Sugar Rs 4250, Wheat Rs 2700, Maida (90 kg) Rs 2700 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3200.

