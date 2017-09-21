SBI Life gets Rs 2,226-cr from anchor investors

SBI Life’s public issue involves its promoters offloading up to 12 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each through the offer of sale route. SBI Life’s public issue involves its promoters offloading up to 12 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each through the offer of sale route.

SBI Life Insurance Company has raised Rs 2,226 crore from anchor investors as its initial public offer (IPO) opened for public subscription on Wednesday.

BlackRock, Canada Pension Fund, Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Reliance MF, Axis MF and UTI MF are among the 69 anchor investors. The insurer would allot 3.18 crore shares to 69 anchor investors at an average price of Rs 700, garnering Rs 2,226 crore to the company, SBI Life informed the exchanges.

SBI Life’s public issue involves its promoters offloading up to 12 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each through the offer of sale route. SBI will dilute up to 8 crore shares while BNP Paribas Cardif SA will offload up to 4 crore shares. The insurer is looking to raise about Rs 8,400 crore at the higher end of the price band which is fixed between Rs 685-700 per share.

The initial share sale offer of the company was subscribed 9 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding today, stock exchanges data showed. The Rs 8,400 crore IPO received bids for 83,67,555 shares against the total issue size of 8,82,00,000 shares, data available with NSE showed.

As per SBI Life, the listing of equity shares will enhance its brand name and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders. The listing will also provide a public market for equity shares in India.

