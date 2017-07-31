Sail to put premium on its value added products

Sail is the India’s largest steel producing company with a turnover of Rs 50,627 crore in 2014-15. (Representational image) Sail is the India’s largest steel producing company with a turnover of Rs 50,627 crore in 2014-15. (Representational image)

State-owned Sail is putting a premium on its 20 value added products for defence and construction that it expects will strengthen product mix and lead to better realisations, a company official has said. The steel products were developed last fiscal under the Rs 70,000-crore modernisation and expansion programme at the company’s integrated plants in Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela, Durgapur and Burnpur and a special unit in Salem.

While 11 are to be used for construction activity, two have been pencilled in for the defence purpose such as aircraft carrier ship and submarines, the country’s largest steelmaker said. The rest are for structural use, domestic LPG cylinder, tipper body, auto segment (dummy axle), line pipe, earthmovers and the like.

“The products from new Universal Rail Mill (in Bhilai), new Cold Rolling Mill (in Bokaro), 4.3 metre wide Plate Mill (in Rourkela), new Wire Rod Mill (in Burnpur) and other new mills would enrich Sail’s product mix fetching higher realisations,” R K Singhal, Executive Director (corporate affairs), Sail, told PTI.

Sail is the India’s largest steel producing company with a turnover of Rs 50,627 crore in 2014-15. It is among the seven Maharatnas of the country’s central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

