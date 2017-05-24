Rupee up by 9 paise against dollar as market opens today

BSE Sensex recovered 120.54 points or 0.40 per cent to 30,485.79 in early trade. BSE Sensex recovered 120.54 points or 0.40 per cent to 30,485.79 in early trade.

The rupee edged higher by 9 paise to 64.80 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in domestic equity market also supported the rupee but the dollar’s strength against some currencies overseas, capped the rupee’s gain.

The rupee had slumped by a whopping 34 paise to end at a fresh seven-week low of 64.89 against the American currency on Tuesday’s trade on the back of frantic dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 120.54 points or 0.40 per cent to 30,485.79 in early trade.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now