Rupee spurts 22 paise against dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 22 paise to 63.47 against the US dollar in early session on Thursday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Besides sustained foreign fund inflows, stock markets opening with gains and the dollar weakening against major currencies overseas also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

The dollar was weak following the US Treasury Secretary hailing a ‘weak dollar’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Yesterday, the rupee had strengthened by 9 paise to close at a new one-week high 63.69. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 85.38 points, or 0.23 per cent, to quote higher at 36,247.02 in early trade today.

