  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Rupee loses 10 paise against dollar in opening trade

Rupee loses 10 paise against dollar in opening trade

The rupee opened weak at 64.38 at the interbank forex market against its previous close of 64.28.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: February 8, 2018 11:55 am
rupee, indian market, stock markets, us dollar, global markets, rupee depreciation, indian express, business, economy, world markets Picture for representation
Related News

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 64.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday due to increased demand for the US currency from importers amid fresh foreign funds outflow. However, a weak dollar in global markets helped the rupee limit its losses, dealers said.

The rupee opened weak at 64.38 at the interbank forex market against its previous close of 64.28, reports PTI.

The rupee moved in range of 64.29 to 64.38 in early deals before trading at 64.33, down by 5 paise, at 0930hrs. Foreign investors pulled out a net Rs 1,022.50 crore from stocks yesterday.

On Wedsnesday, the rupee had lost 4 paise versus the dollar to end at 64.28 after RBI sounded a more hawkish tone amid upside risks on inflation. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose 167.73 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 34,250.44 in early trade.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Sathya Service
    Feb 8, 2018 at 12:24 pm
    Do you want to your organ? We are here to help you with good cash to do anything you wish, 1 k1dney 2 Cr Contact us if you are interested in donating your organ. Contact (sathyahome2018 ) Whatsapp Number 918496850589 or call 918867434096
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News

    Adda

    Feb 08: Latest News