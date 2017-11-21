Rupee goes up 5 paise against dollar to 65.06

On Monday, the rupee had retreated from its near one-week high and ended lower by 10 paise at 65.11 in a restricted trade amid stray dollar demand.(Illustration: Subrata Dhar) On Monday, the rupee had retreated from its near one-week high and ended lower by 10 paise at 65.11 in a restricted trade amid stray dollar demand.(Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

The rupee firmed up 5 paise to 65.06 against the dollar on Tuesday, set off by fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

The local unit received some good support from higher domestic equities. But a strong dollar overseas kept the rupee in check.

On Monday, the rupee had retreated from its near one-week high and ended lower by 10 paise at 65.11 in a restricted trade amid stray dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 154.01 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,513.91 in early session on Tuesday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App