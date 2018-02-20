Rupee falls 31 paise against US dollar in opening trade

On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit. (Representational Image) On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit. (Representational Image)

The rupee depreciated 31 paise to 64.52 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market on Tuesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks. A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the Indian rupee, a currency dealer said. On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit.

On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stocks on Monday, according to provisional FPI data. The dollar recovered from a 15-month low against the yen to trade at 106.75, up 0.15 per cent for the day. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 157.24 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,931.90 in early trade on Tuesday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App