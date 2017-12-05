Rupee advances 15 paise against dollar at 64.22

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 108.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 32,761.62 in early trade (File) The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 108.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 32,761.62 in early trade (File)

The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 64.22 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on increased selling of the American currency by banks and exporters. The dollar losing sheen against some other currencies overseas also supported the local unit, traders said.

Yesterday, the rupee had rebounded by 9 paise to end at 64.37 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trade on fresh selling of the greenback and also emboldened by encouraging Q2 GDP numbers and monthly manufacturing data. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 108.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 32,761.62 in early trade.

