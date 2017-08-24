New Rs 200 note launched by RBI: Here are its top features; in banks tomorrow

New Rs 200 note as released by the Reserve Bank of India. New Rs 200 note as released by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced that a new denomination of Rs 200 will enter the banking system beginning August 25, 2017. In a statement issued, a day after the Finance Ministry confirmed the new denomination, the central bank said the new currency denomination and design would help in bettering transactions, in the replacement of soiled banknotes, inflation as well as in the need for combating counterfeiting. The note is yellowish-orange in colour.

Here’s a quick look at the features of the new note:

* For the visually impaired, the new ₹ 200 note will have intaglio or raised printing of the Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, the raised identification mark H with micro-text ₹ 200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides.

* The new ₹ 200 note will be in the dimensions of 66 mm × 146 mm

* On the front, the new ₹ 200 note will have a see through register with denominational numeral 200. A latent image with denominational numeral 200 and a Rs 200 in Devanagari. The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi will be at the centre

* Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’

* Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift. The colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

* The Guarantee Clause, the RBI Governor’s signature along with the Promise Clause and the RBI emblem towards the right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

* Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ₹ 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

* The Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right and the Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

* Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side

On the reverse, the new ₹200 note will have:

* Year of printing of the note on the left. It will also have the Swachh Bharat logo along with the slogan

* The language panel

* Motif of the Sanchi Stupa

* Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

