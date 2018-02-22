Rotomac pens owner Vikram Kothari, son Rahul arrested by CBI in Rs 3,695-crore loan default case

Rotomac pens owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul were arrested by the CBI on Thursday in connection with the alleged loan default of Rs 3,695 crore to a consortium of seven nationalised banks.
On Wednesday, Kothari and his son were questioned by the CBI for the third consecutive day at the investigation agency’s headquarters in New Delhi.
Earlier, Kothari was questioned in Kanpur by CBI officials. His residence and office in Kanpur were among the multiple locations which were searched and seized by CBI sleuths last week.
The CBI alleged that Kothari, his wife Sadhana and son Rahul, all directors of Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd, had allegedly diverted the loan amount towards purposes other than what they were meant for.
The agency registered a case against the Kotharis based on a complaint by Bank of Baroda, one of the consortium banks, on February 18. The bank requested authorities to confiscate the passports of Kothari and his family members.
It is alleged that Kothari has been defaulting the loans for several years now.
The manufacturing unit of Rotomac pens in Kanpur was also shut down on December 8 owing to the bank liabilities. The services of the unit’s 450 employees, including 250 women, has been terminated.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 22, 2018 at 10:05 pmHmmm...Rotomac pen can be used for fraud...Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 9:50 pmI have deposited my whole money in RSS Bank of Nagpur, the most safest bank of today, where no one from CBI,ED etc. can dare to go inside.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 9:39 pmRahul referred Nirav Modi as chota Modi. Now should we call Rahul Kothari as bada Rahul or chota Rahul.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 9:39 pmGood pen RotomacReply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 10:07 pmBest pen to write-off bad debts.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 9:03 pmIs neerav modi and kothari are only defaulters out of 10l npa? There is no bigger defaulter than these 2? Can we have list of all defaulters having loan default more than 1000 crore rupees? Or these two are being signaled out for not CO Operating with bjp? I mean, not sharing the booty with bjp and rss? Isnt there bigger defaulter than these 2?Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 9:31 pmThe Top 12 NPAs (courtesy Financial Express) are as follows. You can google for more details: (1) Bhushan Steel Ltd : SBI : Rs 44,478 crore (2) Lanco Infratech Ltd: IDBI : Rs 44,364 crore (3) Essar Steel : Multiple Banks : Rs 37,284 crore (4) Bhushan Power Steel Ltd : PNB et.al : Rs 37,248 crore (5) Alok Industries : BOB,SBI,IDBI,PNB,Chartered : Rs 22,075 crore (6) Amtek Auto Ltd: SBI : Rs 14,074 crore (7) Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd : ? : Rs 12,115 crore (8) Electrosteel Steels Ltd : SBI Consort : Rs 10,273 crore (9) Era Infra Engineering Ltd : Union Bk : Rs 10,065 Crore (10) Jaypee Infratech Ltd : IDBI : Rs 9,635 crore (11) ABG Shipyard Ltd : ? : Rs 6,953 crore (12) Jyoti Structures Ltd : SBI : Rs 5,165 croreReply
- Load More Comments