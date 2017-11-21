Report on emerging trends: Note ban, GST hit residential real estate market

The report, which mapped emerging trends in the Asia Pacific region, was released jointly by the Urban Land Institute and Pricewaterhouse Coopers. property, with cap rates currently averaging in the range of 8.5 to 8.75 per cent (File) The report, which mapped emerging trends in the Asia Pacific region, was released jointly by the Urban Land Institute and Pricewaterhouse Coopers. property, with cap rates currently averaging in the range of 8.5 to 8.75 per cent (File)

By Meenketan Jha

The residential real estate market has suffered on account of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, claimed a report released on Monday. “The residential space continues to suffer including (sic) due to government reforms that include demonetisation campaign, GST and increased regulation of real estate development practices,” the report on ‘Emerging trends in the real estate market’ stated. The report, which mapped the emerging trends in the Asia Pacific region, was released jointly by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC).

Abhishek Goenka, Leader, Real Estate Tax, PwC India, says, “To an extent, the impact seems to be reflected in the investment and development prospects of the Indian cities, which have moved out from the premier positions of last year.” The report adds that high-end residential oversupply is another problem, leading most foreign investors to shy away from the sector altogether.

Even as the BJP government has been promoting creation of affordable housing stock, the report claimed, “investors remain cautious about affordable housing as an asset class.” While the report pointed out that there has been an increase in the affordable houses in the last three quarters, it blamed land costs, lack of single window approvals, and time overruns for the slow growth of investment in this segment.

The report added that most international investors in India prefer commercial property, with cap rates currently averaging in the range of 8.5 to 8.75 per cent. However, it also stated that 17 per cent of office space in Mumbai, India’s commercial capital, remains unoccupied.

Although steadily declining, office vacancy rate continues to be high. Nearly $2.5 billion was invested in the Indian logistics sector in the last 6 months. Retail assets, the report claimed, are, however, on the rise, with a number of platforms or portfolio deals either already completed or in the works.

In addition, the average appreciation in rentals has been anything between 8 and 10 per cent per annum, higher when compared to office space, which is growing 5 to 7 percent. Mumbai’s real estate has benefited from the recent strength of India’s capital market. Absorption has been strong, driven by demand in co-working, manufacturing, and service companies.

Bhairav Dalal, partner, Real Estate Tax, PwC India, said, “With most high-quality pre-existing assets already accounted for, international funds are turning increasingly to build-to-core projects, affordable housing and other opportunistic investments. This is a trend picking up at a pace never seen before in unconventional asset classes, specifically, co-working space.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App