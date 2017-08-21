Boost clean energy, reduce emission, or see economy dip, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday underlined the importance of quickening efforts to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emission failing which the global economy will slip into deceleration. The minister spoke of 3Ds — De-carbonisation, more decentralisation and greater digitisation. “With each passing day, we are running out of time and we need to accelerate our efforts in coordination to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. If we do not address these 3Ds, I am worried that the world might end up decelerating the global economy,” Goyal said addressing the 8th World Renewable Energy Technology Congress at New Delhi.

India, according to Goyal, is taking steps on the global platform to address the challenge, which include the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Mission Innovation, global engagements on rapid de-carbonisation of the energy space, the African Renewable Energy initiative, efforts by G20 energy ministers.

The minister noted that the past 10-15 years have seen a rapid decline in the quality of atmosphere due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions globally and it has become “probably the largest challenge” today.

“Post the Paris agreement, the world as a whole has recognised that climate change is a serious issue and needs to be addressed globally in a mission mode,” the minister added.

The annual conference kicked off against the backdrop of India’s vision on achieving ‘Energy Independence and Power for all by 2022’.

It focuses on new green technologies to ensure clean, reliable and affordable renewable power and provides an opportunity and open forum to exchange information, share experiences and best practices by bringing together experts, investors and other stakeholders.

