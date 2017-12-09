Real Estate Sector: Residential launches to maintain slow pace, office stock may rise in 2018

Demonetisation’s impact started to taper off slightly, while real estate investment trusts (REITs) did not take off this year as expected (File) Demonetisation’s impact started to taper off slightly, while real estate investment trusts (REITs) did not take off this year as expected (File)

By Aramesh Nair

As a landmark year for the real estate sector draws to a close, it’s time to review the major events of 2017 for Indian real estate and look at some upcoming trends in 2018. For the sector, 2017 was a watershed year, with the roll-out of game-changing policies such as the goods and services tax (GST) and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA). Demonetisation’s impact started to taper off slightly, while real estate investment trusts (REITs) did not take off this year as expected. Affordable housing came out of the shadows and affordably priced units have been selling like hot cakes in most cities.

REITs are set to provide investment opportunities to smaller investors next year. India’s real estate markets are poised for growth in the medium-to-long term on the back of higher transparency and further consolidation. The country’s Tier-I cities are expected to move up from their current 36th rank in JLL’s 2018 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) on the back of continued improvements in structural reforms, implementation of RERA and GST aimed at making India a modern economy. Let’s revisit the top trends in real estate in 2017 and examine what can transpire in 2018.

Office asset class

Vacancy levels remained largely unchanged through 2017, hovering at around 14 per cent pan-India. Select markets saw lower vacancy levels and are expected to see a further decline in 2018. Overall vacancy levels will likely hover around 15 per cent during 2018. Low vacancy rate and continued demand in the prominent office corridors of Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Pune will help better rental appreciation in 2018. Rents in these markets are expected to rise faster in the range of 6-8 per cent (y-o-y), while select sub-markets such as suburbs of Mumbai, NH-8 in NCR and the secondary business districts (SBDs) of Chennai will also see similar rental movement. Pune and Chennai crossed their historic rental peaks in 2017 – and, given its market dynamics, Hyderabad will cross it in 2018.

The net office space absorption for 2017 will be at around 32 million square feet if all supply expected to come in this year actually enters the market. In 2018-19, Bengaluru is likely to see highest absorption of office space, followed by NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The future supply is expected to be higher in 2018-19 in NCR and healthy in Hyderabad and Mumbai, while it will be lower than expected in Chennai and Kolkata. At a pan-India level, total office stock across the seven major cities is forecast to reach around 600 mn sq ft by the end of 2019. In alternate office (or co-working) spaces, around 1.2 mn sq ft got absorbed across major Indian cities in 2017.

Retail asset class

New retail space of 6.4 mn sq ft got completed in 2017, making this year the second-best after 2011 in terms of net absorption (i.e. after withdrawal of 4.7 mn sq ft from failed malls). Shopping mall stock is projected to grow strongly in the next 3-4 years in these seven cities of India, as around 20 mn sq ft of supply is expected to come up by end of 2019. Out of this, around 11 mn sq ft of supply is expected in 2018 if completion delays are not accounted for.

International brands have been entering the country and expanding in the past couple of years, and more are expected to look for quality space across the country. In the past few months, increased private equity interest in key leasehold retail assets has been observed across the country.

Residential asset class

The year 2017 will go down in history as one of the most difficult years for residential real estate developers, who faced several challenges ranging from realigning their businesses to comply with the GST roll-out to changing business models in the wake of RERA – and then, post-demonetisation, investors disappearing from the market. This led a quarterly sales decline in five of the top-seven cities to an all-time low of 4.8 per cent in 3Q17, which led to developers offering higher discounts to genuine buyers.

In 2017, capital values in cities such as Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad grew at a comparatively faster rate, thanks to their lower price base compared to the Tier-I cities. New launches were slower in 2017, and are likely to maintain the slow pace as developers assess market sentiment in the RERA-era. Prices are expected to remain stable in 2018, too.

The residential asset class cornered a large share of the total investments (a combination of debt and equity) through most of 2017, thanks to the growing confidence in this asset class. Steady investments will continue to be seen in this asset class in 2018. Warehousing and industrial asset class The warehousing and industrial asset class, which has been seeing big-ticket investments in India, had also seen the biggest-ever investment deal in the country’s logistics space in 2017. With JLL India as transaction partner, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) acquired a majority stake in IndoSpace, the warehousing and logistics real estate arm of Everstone Group.

As part of the $500 million deal, CPPIB will acquire 13 industrial and logistics parks totalling 14 mn sq ft. Even though CPPIB is the biggest deal in this space so far, investors from other nations – especially Asian countries like China, Japan and South Korea – have shown considerable interest in developing industrial projects in India. In the GST era, warehousing is emerging as an attractive asset class for investors and private equity players. The stock of modern and better-managed warehouses is increasing, and the trend is set to continue in 2018 as well. The writer is chief executive officer & country head, JLL India

