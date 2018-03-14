Latest news
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.9875 against US dollar

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.8265 and 60.99 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: March 14, 2018 4:52 pm
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.9875 against the US dollar and 80.5845 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.9567 and 80.0916 on Tuesday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.8265 and 60.99 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

