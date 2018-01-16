RBI sets rupee reference rate at 63.7602 against US dollar

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, an RBI statement said. Express Photo by Pradip Das. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, an RBI statement said. Express Photo by Pradip Das.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.7602 against the US dollar and 78.2019 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 63.4125 and 77.4457, on Monday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 87.9126 and 57.50 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App