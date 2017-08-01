RBI reallocates deputy guvs’ portfolios

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday reallocated portfolios of its deputy governors among Viral Acharya, N S Vishwanathan and B P Kanungo after S S Mundra retired from service on July 30. The central bank said Acharya would be in charge of the monetary policy department including the forecasting & modelling unit, the financial markets operations department, the financial markets regulation department including market intelligence and the department of economic and policy research, among others.

Vishwanathan will be in charge of the department of banking Regulation, the department of communication, the department of co-operative banking regulation, the department of non-banking regulation and the department of banking supervision, among others. Kanungo will be in charge of the consumer education and protection department, the department of currency management, the department of external investments & operations and the department of government & bank accounts, among others.

