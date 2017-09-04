Never backed demonetisation, warned of damage: Raghuram Rajan in his book

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, in his book, ‘I do what I do’ has revealed that he was never in favour of demonetisation and had warned the government about the ramifications of pulling out 86 per cent of cash from the economy.
Rajan who was the governor of RBI from September 2, 2013 to September 4, 2016 said that the government only asked him to give his views and that the central bank was not asked to take a stand on junking of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes during his term.
“I was asked by the government in February 2016 for my views on demonetisation, which I gave orally. Although there might be long-term benefits, I felt the likely short-term economic costs would outweigh them and there were potentially better alternatives to achieve the main goals. I made these views known in uncertain terms,” he wrote.
He also added that the central bank had handed over a note to the government outlining the potential cost and benefits of scrapping the higher denomination currency as well as alternatives that can be taken to achieve similar aims. It also emphasised that preparation would be required to do such an exercise. “The RBI flagged what would happen if preparation was inadequate,” said Rajan.
The government then set up a committee to consider the issues, Rajan said, adding that “the deputy governor in charge of currency attended these meetings and at no point during my term was the RBI asked to make a decision on demonetisation”.
Just two months after his departure, the government on November 8, demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, with an aim to curb black money and corruption. The RBI, in its report released last week stated that 99 per cent of the currency that was invalidated had returned. The monetary cost of printing new currency for the central bank has more than doubled to Rs 7,965 crore while the number of counterfeit notes or fake notes detected during the exercise is only minuscule — just about 7.6 lakh pieces.
Rajan, who had predicted the 2008 global financial crisis, had not commented on demonetisation until now. He is presently the professor of finance at the University of Chicago. He was succeeded by Urjit Patel as the central bank chief.
(With inputs from PTI)
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:44 pmRajan was the most stupid person ever headed RBI. He was not an economist by either qualifications or experience. MMS fooled the people of India and had made him governor of RBI just to carry on the dynastic preferences. Media probably liked his tie and suite and the American accent. In reality he was a fool.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:35 pmI think the BDA/BJP Govt should have a rethink and bring Dr Rajan back now that the demonetization is over and the RBI has come out with the impact on GDP .. he can be appointed as an independent Advisor to the Nti Ayog with Cabinet rank or MORE IMPORTANTLY HE CAN BE MADE HEAD OF THE HIGH-POWER COMMITTEE THAT WILL ADVISE ON THE NITTY-GRITTY OF BANK MERGERS.. WITH HIS VAST EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE, THIS WILL DEFINITELY BE A SMOOTH AFFAIR.. Modiji / Jaitley Ji and Amit Ji SHOULD SERIOUSLY CONSIDER THIS OPTION AND REAP THE RICH DIVIDENDS IN 2019 POLL.. BETTER TO HAVE INDEPENDENT WELL-MEANING CRITICS RATHER THAN CHELAS WHO WILL ALWAYS 'YES' AND BRING RUIN...Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:14 pmThe charge that demonetization is a populist move has been made by all serious economists. The economists see the harm it causes to vulnerable sections who are operating in this informal economy. The premise is that alternative small step reforms are feasible to incentivize formalization by relying of rational behavior of the investor class. This low risk route to change process does make sound sense. PM Modi, has taken a riskier route to demonetization, which a columnist has noted, enabled BJP to swap its cons uency from traders to depressed communities. This probably makes room for Retail sector reforms crucial to enable manufacturing sector expansion. If followed with financial sector reforms including election funding, this riskier route may be the chord route to better deal for weaker segments and sustained high growth. The reform process is in the midway vulnerable stage, it can not be called a failure yet, and if the follow up steps happen, may be worth it for poor.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 7:50 pmHopefully Prof Rajan shall one day outline the alternate route he had in mind to make Indian economy wholly legal.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:13 pmRead his book-----Rajan stressed on the cleansing of the NPAs and S I C K banks as a major banking reform before bringing on other progressive policies------Modi just wanted UP and DeMon was the only way he could capture the election funds of the Opposition !!!Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:34 pmNPAs were masterminded by UPA. So, you create a mess and then take credit by declaring that it needs to be cleaned! Rajan is a chela of MMS, equally responsible for the mess the UPA left behind. These MNC economists must be banned.. we need to have policy makers connected to the ground in the Niti Ayog. A good traditional Marwari is all that we need.
- Sep 4, 2017 at 7:48 pmRajan knew what he has done to India and is its economy. In his 3 yrs term he allowed lots of fake notes, allowed all kind of corruptions etc. Since he is thrown out he will write any thing. Saying orally has no meaning. He did not put it on paper. He writes long term benefits then how Demonitization is complete fail as said by CongressReply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:02 pmWhen you write on such pages do not be illiterate with your broken language. These pages are read internationally and do not be a dumb assReply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:35 pmyour fluency in English and the choice of words is just amazing.
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:42 pmWhen people don't know what to reply or what to say then they do the personal attack. What matters is whether the message is conveyed are not but not how one writes it.
