PNB detects fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore, share price slips

The share price of Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s third-largest lender, on Wednesday slipped in early trade after the bank, in a regulatory filing, said it had detected some fraudulent transactions worth $1,771.7 million (Rs 10,000 crore) in its Mumbai branch.

“The bank has detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions in one of its branch in Mumbai for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance. Based on these transactions, other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad,” said PNB to BSE Ltd. The bank said these transactions were contingent in nature and liability arising out of these on the bank would be decided based on the law and genuineness of underlying transactions.

“The matter was already referred to law enforcement agencies to examine and book the culprits as per law of the land. The bank is committed to clean and transparent banking,” said PNB. At 9.43 am, the stock price of PNB was at Rs 155.15 a piece, down by 4.02 per cent on the BSE.

