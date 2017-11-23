Pune surpasses growth rate target

“This achievement was made possible due to the initiatives taken for procedural easing in tax payments and the efforts taken by the tax authorities to promote voluntary compliance among the tax payers,” he added. “This achievement was made possible due to the initiatives taken for procedural easing in tax payments and the efforts taken by the tax authorities to promote voluntary compliance among the tax payers,” he added.

Rushikesh Gawade & Rakshita Sareen

THE PUNE region of the Income Tax Commissionerate has surpassed its target of growth in revenue collection. Amaresh Chandra Shukla, principal chief commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT), made the announcement while addressing the chartered accountants in Pune on Wednesday.

He said the region has recorded 26 per cent growth rate in revenue collection, as against it target — 17.5 per cent.

“This achievement was made possible due to the initiatives taken for procedural easing in tax payments and the efforts taken by the tax authorities to promote voluntary compliance among the tax payers,” he added.

Asking the chartered accountants to help the department in widening its tax base, Shukla said, “The tax authorities and professionals should have a non-adversarial approach towards each other. We have a common goal of nation building. Tax payers trust chartered accountants more, so the they can encourage them to pay tax on their ‘true income’. A tax compliance culture must be built in India and authorities and professionals should work together towards achieving it.”

About the direct taxation law to be drafted by the government, he said the new law should leave minimum scope for different interpretations and it should keep minimum compliance burden on the tax payers. “The law should aim at promoting the culture of tax compliance,” he added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App