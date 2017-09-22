Private investments a concern, you’ll hear from us soon: FM Arun Jaitley

Jaitley also said that in the last few years India’s confidence as a nation has increased tremendously and the present government has taken quick decisions whether it is implementing GST or targeting of subsidies. (File – PTI Photo) Jaitley also said that in the last few years India’s confidence as a nation has increased tremendously and the present government has taken quick decisions whether it is implementing GST or targeting of subsidies. (File – PTI Photo)

The government is seized of the problem of low private investment and it will take appropriate action at the right time to revive the economy, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday. “From day one, this is a proactive government. We are analysing the economic indicators and appropriate action will be taken at right time,” the Ministry of Finance quoted Jaitley as saying in a tweet. Jaitley was addressing an investor summit in Delhi.

Jaitley further said, “There is problem of private investment. Government is seized of the issue. Very soon you will hear from us.” On the goods and services tax (GST) regime, the finance minister said that the government has so far been able to contain impact of inflation post-GST rollout, adding that real estate is the most easy sector to be brought under the indirect tax regime. Jaitley has been holding a series of discussions with his ministerial colleagues, secretaries and other experts within the government to devise a strategy for reviving the economy. On Wednesday, he had said that the government will take “any additional moves as necessary” to support economic growth.

GDP growth had fallen to 5.7 per cent in April-June – the lowest in at least five quarters. The current account deficit (CAD) — the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, has risen to 2.4 per cent of GDP in April-June.

At the investor meet on Thursday, Jaitley also said that in the last few years India’s confidence as a nation has increased tremendously and the present government has taken quick decisions whether it is implementing GST or targeting of subsidies.

The new indirect tax regime of GST was implemented from July 1, subsuming over a dozen indirect taxes. Jaitley said in last few years, market was quite volatile at times, so the government had to wait for the right time for divestment. Terming the disinvestment target for the current financial year as “ambitious”, Jaitley said the government has no reservations in privatising state-owned firms but has to wait for the right time before divesting stake in PSUs.

For FY18, the government has budgeted to raise Rs 72,500 crore through stake sale in PSUs as against over Rs 46,000 crore raised in last financial year. As far as black money and benami transactions are concerned, Jaitley said it is no more safe in India to deal in excessive cash.

With demonetisation and roll out of the GST regime disrupting the growth momentum, there has been speculation that the government may announce stimulus measures to invigorate growth. But the headroom for the Centre to expand its budget may be limited, as its finances are already under stress.

There are also concerns on revenue collections under GST regime, especially since taxpayers are reported to have claimed Rs 65,000 crore as transitional credit.

