Prices of most commodities fall in the food grains market

Prices of Thoor dal, urad dal, gram dal, sugar and wheat decreased while that of other commodities ruled steady in the wholesale foodgrains markets here during the week under review. The price of thoor dal opened the week at Rs 6,700 from its last week’s closing rate of Rs 6,800 and further declined to Rs.6,600 on Friday, and ended at the same rate Saturday.

Urad dal moved down by 8,600 on Monday from its previous rate of Rs 8,800 and traded at the same rate till Saturday. Moong dal went down by Rs 100 per quintal to Rs 6,900 on the opening day from its last week’s closing rate of Rs 7,000 and again moved down to Rs 7,000 from Friday.

Gram dal decreased by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 7,300 on Monday from its previous rate of Rs 7,500 and further it went down by Rs 300 per quintal to Rs 7,000 on Friday and maintained the same trend till today.

Sugar declined by Rs.50 per quintal to Rs 4,100 on Friday from its previous rate of Rs 4,150 and stood at Rs 4,100 today. In addition, Wheat moved down to Rs 2,500 from its previous rate of Rs 2,600 on Monday onwards and traded the same rate till today. However, the prices of Maida (90 kg) Rs.2,600 and Sooji (90 kg) (Rs 3,200) ruled steady throughout the week.

