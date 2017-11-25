PMAY (U): So far, govt sanctioned 30.7lakh houses

The government has sanctioned 30.76 lakh houses since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.‘Currently, 15.65 lakh houses have been grounded and are at various stages of construction, and about 4.13 lakh houses have been constructed since the launch of the mission,’ Puri said at the launch of a national workshop on the PMAY (Urban) and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The minister pegged the urban housing requirement at 12 million and said that the government is pursuing the reforms such as stamp duty exemption and single window clearance to ease the housing process.

According to the Census of India, 2011 about 13.92 million households live in 33,510 slums across the country.

