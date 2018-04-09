PNB scam: Non bailable warrant issued against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

NBW has been issued against Choksi and Nirav Modi. NBW has been issued against Choksi and Nirav Modi.

A SPECIAL CBI court in Mumbai issued Non Bailable Warrant (NBW)s against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with cases related to the PNB scam. The warrants come after Modi and Choksi did not join the CBI’s probe after the agency sent emails to the duo.

A CBI official said they are questioning officers of overseas branches of Indian banks that extended alleged credit facilities on the basis of Letters of Understanding (LoUs) issued by PNB to firms affiliated to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The officer who dealt with Forex transactions in Allahabad Bank, Hong Kong branch, has been summoned from Hong Kong and is being questioned, a CBI official said.

The duo had managed to flee the country in the first week of January, just days before PNB was able to detect the fraud. Modi was booked by the CBI, along with his wife, brother and Choksi for allegedly cheating the PNB.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App