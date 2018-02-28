PNB fraud: Nirav Modi refuses to join CBI probe, says he has business abroad

Billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Wednesday thumbed nose at CBI and refused to join the investigation into the Punjab National Bank fraud case. The diamantaire failed to keep his date with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the PNB fraud case, which officials said had been revised upward to Rs 12,636 crore following fresh information from the bank.
Modi was summoned through email but he refused to join the investigation saying he had “business abroad”, PTI quoted CBI officials as saying. The CBI also directed Modi to contact the embassy of India in the country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged.
The move comes after Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, who too is an accused, said they could not appear before the agency since their passports were revoked.
Meanwhile, the CBI today arrested an Internal Chief Auditor of Punjab National Bank in an ongoing investigation of the cases related to Nirav Modi group and Gitanjali group. The arrested Auditor Mr MK Sharma, Chief Manager rank ( Scale IV officer of PNB ) was allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices of PNB, Brady House Branch and report the deficiencies to Zonal Audit Office. The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow in the Designated Court, Mumbai.
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:39 pmNirav Modi and CBI ,a long confrontation will follow with no end result.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:34 pmAnother "CHOR"Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:32 pmThis business thing that Nirav claims to own, is the business en y owned by the TAXPAYERS. Make his life hell, and the government can do it. It has all the tools. One big one is vibrant economy. The ABROAD where he has business, that very ABROAD I am sure would like to invest in India 🇮🇳. Make investments conditional.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:15 pmWith the stolen money he is running the business abroad and with guts he is able to say he will not return. Is our Indian Govt so helpless? Catch him at the earliest and recover all the money and put him behind bar for life.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:41 pmHe and his uncle are audaciously behaving like this because they have an ace with them, i.e., it seems both have d generously to politicians/parties and playing their trump card mischievously to outwit the govt agencies. Ultimately it is the commoners who are suffering and not the politician. God knows how much more defaulters are hiding even now, slowly the pandora box is opening one by one.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 6:56 pmComplete mockery of Indian Judicial system. Country needs complete revamp of law to catch these high collared unscrupulous thieves who indulged in looting public money.Reply
