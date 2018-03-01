  • Associate Sponsor
PNB fraud: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1217.20 crore of Mehul Choksi

The CBI, which is also part of the investigation, had registered an FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 6,100 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 1, 2018 11:26 am
Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi got Rs 5,280 crore loan from banks The CBI, which is also part of the investigation, had registered an FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 6,100 crore. (file photo)
The Enforcement Directorate, investigating the PNB fraud case, on Thursday attached 41 properties worth Rs 1217.20 crore of Mehul Choksi and the companies controlled by him. The properties include 15 flats and 17 office premises in Mumbai, a property in Andhra Pradesh, a shopping mall in Kolkata, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and 231 acres land in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The CBI, which is also part of the investigation, had registered an FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 6,100 crore.

Documents accessed by the CBI revealed that only three suppliers were allegedly paid on behalf of the three firms of jeweller Mehul Choksi — Gitanjali Gems Ltd, Gili India Ltd and Nakshatra Brand Ltd — for availing funds raised through issuance of Letter of Undertaking (LoC) issued by the PNB’s Brady House branch in South Mumbai.

The CBI’s FIR on Choksi said that “The funds raised through the said LoUs were meant to be used for payment of Import Bills of the accused companies, whereas it was dishonestly and fraudulently utilised for discharging the earlier liabilities on account of Buyer’s Credit Facility allowed by the overseas branches of Indian banks.”

