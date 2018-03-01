PNB fraud: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1217.20 crore of Mehul Choksi

The CBI, which is also part of the investigation, had registered an FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 6,100 crore. (file photo) The CBI, which is also part of the investigation, had registered an FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 6,100 crore. (file photo)

The Enforcement Directorate, investigating the PNB fraud case, on Thursday attached 41 properties worth Rs 1217.20 crore of Mehul Choksi and the companies controlled by him. The properties include 15 flats and 17 office premises in Mumbai, a property in Andhra Pradesh, a shopping mall in Kolkata, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and 231 acres land in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The CBI, which is also part of the investigation, had registered an FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 6,100 crore.

Documents accessed by the CBI revealed that only three suppliers were allegedly paid on behalf of the three firms of jeweller Mehul Choksi — Gitanjali Gems Ltd, Gili India Ltd and Nakshatra Brand Ltd — for availing funds raised through issuance of Letter of Undertaking (LoC) issued by the PNB’s Brady House branch in South Mumbai.

Pictures of #MehulChoksi's properties attached by ED, total of 41 properties worth Rs 1217.20 cr attached, which include,15 flats & 17 offices in Mumbai, M/s Hyderabad Gems SEZ in Andhra Pradesh, shopping mall in Kolkata, farm house in Alibaug & 231 acres land in Maha& TN. pic.twitter.com/SN442ytmVv — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

The CBI’s FIR on Choksi said that “The funds raised through the said LoUs were meant to be used for payment of Import Bills of the accused companies, whereas it was dishonestly and fraudulently utilised for discharging the earlier liabilities on account of Buyer’s Credit Facility allowed by the overseas branches of Indian banks.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya