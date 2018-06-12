PNB fraud case: Special PMLA court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi. (File photo) Nirav Modi. (File photo)

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. This development comes a day after the United Kingdom confirmed to India that Nirav Modi is in their country, even as CBI has moved Interpol to issue Red Corner Notices against him and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Nirav’s presence in the UK was confirmed by members of the British delegation led by Minister of State for Countering Extremism, Baroness Williams, who held deliberations with MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi Monday. Also Read: PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi in UK, CBI turns to Interpol

Officials had told The Indian Express that the RCNs will help track Nirav and Choksi and return them to India through official channels to face trial in the case. The CBI recently filed chargesheets in the bank scam case.

